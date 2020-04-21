Jacqueline "Jackie" Towler, 78, formerly of Ambler, Pa., passed away Friday, April 17, 2020, in Arden Courts in Allentown, Pa. Born November 5, 1941 in Pittsylvania County, Va., she was the daughter of the late Claude B. and Leona B. (Gilbert) Williams. She obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Mary Washington and later a master's degree from University of Virginia. Following a teaching career, she worked as a real estate agent with her husband, Horace in the Re/Max Action Realty Office in Horsham, Pa. Due to Horace's service in the Army, she resided in several states over the years including Virginia, Texas, Kansas, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. She is survived by her son, John Towler (wife, Lynn) of Orefield, Pa.; grandsons, Christopher Towler, Marc Damato and Kevin Damato; and three brothers, Melvin Williams and Charles Williams of Harrisonburg, Va., and Samuel Williams of Bedford, Va. Besides her parents, Jackie was predeceased by her husband, Horace; her son, Christopher; and her nephew, Todd Williams. A memorial service will precede interment at Arlington National Cemetery alongside her husband at a date yet to be determined. Arrangements are being handled by Doyle-Devlin Funeral Home, Inc. in Phillipsburg, N.J. Expressions of sympathy may be offered at www.devlinfh.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011 or by visiting http://www.alz.org.
