Jacqueline "Jackie" "Mimi" Gauldin Tomlinson, 81, of Danville, Va., went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Duke Hospital in Durham, N.C., after being in declining health for the past few months. She was born in Danville, Va., on January 31, 1939, a daughter of the late Douglas Gauldin and the late Mary Swain. She spent all of her life in the Danville area where she worked for Healthtex for forty years. In her spare time, she loved shopping at Goodwill and area yard sales. She was of the Baptist faith. On August 2, 1958, she married Mae Branigan "M.B." Tomlinson Jr., who died on November 16, 2011. Survivors include a son, Jody B. Tomlinson (Leslie Wood) of Clarksville, Va.; a daughter, Robin T. Gauldin (Craig Fields) of Lumberton, N.C.; three grandchildren, Jessica Torbush (Danny), Britni Gauldin, and Ryan Tomlinson; two great- grandchildren, Dawson Smith and Carter Torbush; and two furry friends, Roxie and Jake. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. in Highland Burial Park with the Rev. Jonathan White officiating. The family will receive friends on Monday evening from 7 until 8:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is respectfully serving the Tomlinson family.
