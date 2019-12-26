BLAIRS, Va. Bobby Lewis Thore, age 80, of Blairs, entered into rest on Monday, December 23, 2019, at Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro. He was born on July 3, 1939, in Reidsville, the son of the late Oland Thore and the late Dorothy Conner Thore. He was married to the late Aileen Taylor Thore. Bob was a graduate of Reidsville High School, class of '58. He worked at Cone Mills and then Wysong until he discovered a love for truck driving with his uncle, Moyer Conner. He would spend the next 32 years driving for Thurston Motor Lines, Old Dominion Freight Line, and Conway Southern Express. In his early adult years, Bob closely followed NASCAR racing and made many trips to the tracks to watch the likes of Richard Petty, Ned Jarrett, and Junior Johnson. He told stories of road trips to Daytona with his buddy where they would watch the race and then drive all night to make it to work the next day. Bob loved meeting people. He and his group of friends enjoyed their twice weekly outings at Bojangles where they would joke with each other and entertain the patrons with their good-natured humor. He faithfully served in many roles at his church. He was a loving dad and husband, a caring neighbor, and a friend to many. Bob was one of a kind and will be dearly missed. He is survived by a daughter, Kim (Theron) Jackson; a son, Kevin (Leigh) Thore; a son, Bill (Julia) Gatewood; a daughter, Suzan (Rob)DeNune; six grandchildren, Samantha Hill, Tiffany (John) Dean, Bradley Gatewood, Benjamin (Caylan) Evans, Blayre (Joe) Burke, and Breelyn DeNune; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Thore. Graveside services will be conducted at Oakland United Methodist Church Cemetery on Friday, December 27, 2019, at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Darrell T. Campbell officiating. Scott Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Chatham is serving the Thore family. scottfuneralhomechatham.com.
Thore, Bobby Lewis
