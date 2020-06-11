Thompson, William ¿Dick¿ Edgar
William "Dick" Edgar Thompson William "Dick" Edgar Thompson, 86 of Warrenton, Va., passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020, at Fauquier Hospital. He was born on December 29, 1933, in Halifax County, Va., one of 11 children born to the late John Samuel and Hester Ritchie Thompson. Dick served in the United States Army as a military policeman both in Germany and in the United States. He retired as an insurance claims adjuster having worked in Danville, Martinsville and Northern Virginia. In Martinsville, he was a Governor of the Moose Lodge and was a member of the Optimist Club. In Fauquier he a member of Liberty United Methodist Church at Bealeton and being an avid golfer was a former member of Fauquier Springs Country Club. His interests include vegetable gardening, sports of all kinds, and NASCAR racing. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Loretta Giles Thompson; his children, Douglas and wife, Candace Thompson of Alexandria, Va., and Sabrina "Bea" Thompson of Warrenton; and his grandson, Benjamin Thompson. The family will receive friends on Monday, June 15, 2020, from 1 until 2 p.m. at Moser Funeral Home where a memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Liberty United Methodist Church, 10513 Old Marsh Road, Bealeton, VA 22712 or to Warrenton Volunteer Fire and Rescue, 167 W. Shirley Ave., Warrenton, VA 20186. Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.

Service information

Jun 15
Visitation
Monday, June 15, 2020
1:00AM-2:00PM
Moser Funeral Home, Inc.
233 Broadview Ave.
Warrenton, VA 20186
Jun 15
Memorial Service
Monday, June 15, 2020
2:00PM
Moser Funeral Home, Inc.
233 Broadview Ave.
Warrenton, VA 20186
