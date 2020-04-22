Joy Thompson Joy Hodges Thompson, 80, of 254 Thompson Road, Pelham, N.C., went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 19, 2020, following a brief period of declining health. Joy's death was not related to the Coronavirus. Joy was born in Danville, Va., on January 1, 1940, a daughter to the late James Richard Patterson and Connie Robertson Patterson. She lived in Danville and Caswell County throughout her life. Joy was a graduate of George Washington High School, Class of 1958. She worked in Yanceyville for Lee Farmer & Stuart Watlington for several years prior to becoming a full time homemaker. Joy was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church where she loved singing with and for her church family. She was an accomplished artist, avid gardener and loved to watch British mysteries and classic black and white movies. Joy is survived by Joseph Reid Thompson her husband of 57 years. She is also survived by one son, Joseph Reid Thompson Jr. and wife, Ellen, of Oxford, N.C.; one daughter, Shannon Thompson Devine of Durham, N.C.; one sister, Dawn P. Scarboro of Denver, Colo.; three grandchildren, Jacob Reid Thompson, Margaret Greylen Thompso, and Danya Caylin Devine; and multiple nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by one brother, James Clarke Patterson. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, a Celebration of Joy's Life will be held at a later date for her many friends and family. In the meantime, the family encourages you to leave your memories and condolences online at www.wrenn-yeatts.com. Wrenn-Yeatts Memorial Funeral Home Yanceyville is respectfully serving the Thompson family.
