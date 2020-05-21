Sunday, May 17, 2020 Helen Davis Thompson, 92, of Midlothian, Va., died on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at St. Francis Medical Center. She was the daughter of Ernest Royal Davis and Mary Ethel Thompson. Helen is survived by half-brother Ernest Mitchell Davis, a son, Van W Thompson and wife, Charline; a son, Bryon W Thompson and wife, Kim; a daughter, Lisa T. Younger and husband, Lee; two granddaughters; one grandson; two step granddaughters; one great-granddaughter; two step great-grandsons; two step great-granddaughters; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by husband Julian W. Thompson; a half-sister Patricia Davis Gilliland and brother William Everette Davis. Helen was born and raised in Roanoke Rapids, N.C., graduated from Roanoke Rapids High School followed by a three year nursing school program to become a Registered Nurse. Helen exemplified compassion, personal giving, and service throughout her life and almost 40 years of nursing. Her career included general floor duty at Wesley Long Hospital, Greensboro, N.C. and Oteen Veterans Hospital, Ashville, N.C., Operating Room Supervisor, Jersey City Medical Center, N.J. After marriage she moved to her husband's family farm in Spring Garden, Va. While raising three children she continued work as a private duty and hospital nurse, and retiring as night shift supervisor, Roman Eagle Nursing Home, Danville, Va. After the death of her husband she relocated to Midlothian, Va. Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Highland Burial Park, Danville, Va. Due to Helen's belief in the healing power of human touch, love and compassion, memorial contributions may be sent to the Charles George Veteran's Medical Center, ATTN: Voluntary Service, 1100 Tunnel Road, Asheville, NC 28805.

