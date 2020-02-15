Hazel Dean Johnson Thompson, 97, of 340 Hampton Dr., died on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at her daughter's residence, 232 Franklin Pl., where she had been living since Decemeber due to her decline in health. Hazel was born in Pittsylvania County, Va. on January 25, 1923, daughter of the late William Daniel Johnson and Susie Adkins Johnson. She spent all of her life in the Danville area where she was a homemaker. She was a member of Mercy Seat Presbyterian Church. Hazel was always meticulous about her yard and all of Hampton Dr. to be frank. She always kept busy sweeping and raking leaves. She enjoyed life, her family and especially her grandchildren. On July 10, 1942, she married Sterling "Jack" Thompson who died on June 9, 1964. Survivors include daughters, Janet Tiede (Tom) and Cathy Salmon (Steve); son, Larry Thompson; grandchildren, Charles McLoud (Linda), Ted McLoud (Diana), Ben Thompson (Brandi), Kim Pyron (Scott), Brian Salmon (Katie) and Ashley Moan (Jason). A graveside service will be conducted on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at 2 p.m. in Highland Burial Park with the Reverend Donald Nance officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at Mt. Hermon Baptist Church Fellowship Hall and at other times will be at the residence of her daughter, Janet Tiede, 232 Franklin Place, Danville, VA 24540. The family would like to thank Commonwealth Hospice and nurses, Jennifer Allen and Manekia Morris for all the love and care given to Hazel during this difficult time. They would also like to thank her neighbors, W.H. and Melody Williams who would check on Hazel daily. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Hospice Promise Foundation at 901 S Hugh Wallis Rd, Lafayette, LA 70508. Wrenn-Yeatts North Main Chapel is respectfully serving the Thompson family. Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com.

