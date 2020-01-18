Harvey William Thacker Jr., 89, of 4452 Mt. Tabor Road Keeling, Va., departed this life on January 16, 2020, after a decline in health for the past year. Junior was born in Brunswick County, Va., on September 21, 1930, a son of the late Harvey William Thacker Sr., and Mary Betterton Thacker. Junior worked for Dan River Inc. for 40 years in the maintenance department and had his own mechanic shop. He was a member of Mt. Tabor Baptist Church. On July 26, 1991 he married, Doris Eanes Thacker, who survives of the residence. Survivors also include two daughters, Debbie Thacker, Wanda T. Cooke and husband, Tim; a step-granddaughter, Brandi Adkins; and a brother, James Thacker. He was predeceased by a stepson, Timothy Adkins, four sisters and one brother. Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Wrenn-Yeatts North Main Chapel conducted by the Rev. Lee Harris and the Rev. Carl E. Burger. Interment will follow in Highland Burial Park. The family will receive friends on Monday one hour prior to the service at the funeral home and at the residence at other times. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest that memorial donations be made to Keeling Fire Dept., Blairs Fire Dept., or Mt. Tabor Baptist Church. Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com Wrenn-Yeatts North Main Chapel is serving the Thacker family.

