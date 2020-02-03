Mrs. Sandra Taylor, age 65, of Dry Fork, Va., passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020, at SOVAH Health-Danville, Va. Mrs. Taylor was born on January 18, 1955, in Danville, Va, to the late Wallace Allen Jones and Mildred Ruth Burke Jones. She worked at Dan River Mills as a weaver and was a member of Faith Memorial Baptist Church. She was also the past president of VFW Ladies Auxillary, Post 647 and past president of the American Legion Ladies Auxillary, Post 1097. Mrs. Taylor is survived by her loving husband, Donald Taylor, of the home; children, Teresa Taylor Christian (Michael) and Andrea Taylor Saunders (Christopher); grandchildren, Karson Taylor, Drew McCarter, Hannah Christian, Taylor McCarter, Michael Christian III, Grant Saunders, Emerson Saunders, Emma Christian and Maisie Christian; also brothers, Johnnie Jones and Ricky Jones. A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Swicegood Funeral Home. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. At other times, the family will be receiving friends at the home of her daughter, Andrea, 3445 Mt. Cross Rd., Danville, VA 24540. Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Taylor family.
Taylor, Mrs. Sandra
Service information
Feb 4
Visitation
Tuesday, February 4, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Swicegood Funeral Home
564 West Main Street
Danville, VA 24541
Feb 4
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, February 4, 2020
11:00AM
Swicegood Funeral Home
564 West Main Street
Danville, VA 24541
