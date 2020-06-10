August 29, 1926 - June 8, 2020 Lorine Strader Tate, 93, of Danville, Va., went to her heavenly home on Monday, June 08, 2020. She was born August 29, 1926, in Rockingham County, N.C., to the late Arthur and Mary Strader. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, James Tate; and 11 brothers and sisters. She is survived by her son, Winfred Earl Tate (Sandra); grandchildren, Brandie Powell, Mandie Martin, and Ryan James Tate; great-grandchildren, Kyla Powell, Lexi Powell, and Conard Martin. Mrs. Tate will be remembered for her love and devotion to her savior, Jesus Christ. She enjoyed her music and especially singing, having performed with a Quartet during her life. She retired from Dan River Mills as an Inspector. She will be greatly missed by her family, whom she loved dearly. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Norris Funeral Services, 511 Church Ave., Danville, Va., with the Rev. Jim McGough officiating. Internment will follow at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Friends are welcome to stop by the funeral home on Wednesday, from 8:30 until 5 p.m., to pay their respects. The family will receive guests at other times at her son Winfred Tate's residence. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, West End Chapel, 511 Church Ave. Danville is serving the Tate family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
Service information
Jun 11
Funeral
Thursday, June 11, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Norris Funeral Services & Crematory - West End Chapel
511 Church Avenue
Danville, VA 24541
511 Church Avenue
Danville, VA 24541
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral begins.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.