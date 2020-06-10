August 29, 1926 - June 8, 2020 Lorine Strader Tate, 93, of Danville, Va., went to her heavenly home on Monday, June 08, 2020. She was born August 29, 1926, in Rockingham County, N.C., to the late Arthur and Mary Strader. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, James Tate; and 11 brothers and sisters. She is survived by her son, Winfred Earl Tate (Sandra); grandchildren, Brandie Powell, Mandie Martin, and Ryan James Tate; great-grandchildren, Kyla Powell, Lexi Powell, and Conard Martin. Mrs. Tate will be remembered for her love and devotion to her savior, Jesus Christ. She enjoyed her music and especially singing, having performed with a Quartet during her life. She retired from Dan River Mills as an Inspector. She will be greatly missed by her family, whom she loved dearly. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Norris Funeral Services, 511 Church Ave., Danville, Va., with the Rev. Jim McGough officiating. Internment will follow at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Friends are welcome to stop by the funeral home on Wednesday, from 8:30 until 5 p.m., to pay their respects. The family will receive guests at other times at her son Winfred Tate's residence. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, West End Chapel, 511 Church Ave. Danville is serving the Tate family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.

To send flowers to the family of Lorine Tate, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jun 11
Funeral
Thursday, June 11, 2020
11:00AM
Norris Funeral Services & Crematory - West End Chapel
511 Church Avenue
Danville, VA 24541
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral begins.

Tags

Load comments