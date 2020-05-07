Marion O. Talbott, of Durham, N.C., passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020. Mr. Talbott was born on July 17, 1931, in Halifax County, Va. He served in the Marines during the Korean Conflict. He worked 17 years as a supervisor at Dan River Mills in Danville, Va., and retired from the United States Postal Service in Durham, N.C. after 27 years where he was lovingly referred to as "Grandpa". He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Irene Velma Talbott; son, Steve Talbott of Danville, Va.; daughter, Joyce Purnell of Providence, N.C.; step-son, Walter Mills of Hillsborough, N.C.; step-daughters, Linda Jones of Timberlake, N.C. and Valari Mills-Tooley of Franklinton, N.C.; 14 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and brother, Donald Talbot of Danville, Va. He was predeceased by his parents, Dence Talbott and May Inez Walker; brothers, Henry Talbott and Charles Talbott; sisters, Jean Talbott, Laura Hammack, Sue Cates; son, Gene Ray Talbott; and daughter, Gayleen Barber. A private graveside service will be held on Friday, May 8, 2020, with Pastor Nathaniel Urshan of the First Pentecostal Church in Durham officiating. The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
MOST POPULAR
-
Two violations of governor's executive orders reported in Pittsylvania County: resident with 30 people at home and gaming establishment
-
Police: Danville wreck sends one to hospital; another charged with driving under the influence
-
Q&A: Some things to know about the 'murder hornet,' now in the US
-
Wille V, Charles "Charlie" Frederick
-
Farlow, Mary Elene Williams
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.