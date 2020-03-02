Cecile Moorman Swann, 96, of Danville, Va., went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, February 27, 2020. She was born on November 8, 1923, in Danville, Va., to the late Esau and Minnie Claiborne Moorman. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Henry A. Swann. Mrs. Swann was a member of Shady Grove Baptist Church, where she was a musician for over 50 years. Mrs. Swann demonstrated the character of Christ in her life, she was a sweet, loving, and honest person. She was a mother to all who crossed her path and her home was always open to everyone. In addition to her service in music she was also a Missionary. She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Tarpley; grandchildren, Melissa Mendenhall (Curtis), Carolyn Jordan, Jerome Jordan, Keith Tarpley (Sarah), and Tammie Tarpley; 17 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. A funeral will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Shady Grove Baptist Church, 1588 Shady Grove Rd., Providence, NC 27311, with the Rev. Roderick Fitz officiating. Interment will follow at Danville Memorial Gardens. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, West End Chapel, 511 Church Ave. Danville, is serving the Swann family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
