Nellie "Nell" Wallace Stowe of Danville, Virginia, passed away on January 2, 2020, at the age of 81. She was born on May 20, 1938, to the late Ollie Lee Elliott and the late John Henry Wallace in Danville, Virginia. She is survived by her husband, Kenneth D. Stowe. Nellie was a member of First Pentecostal Holiness Church. She was a graduate of Danville Hospital School of Nursing where she graduated as a registered nurse. She later became director of nursing at Stratford Health Center for many years. She is survived by her daughter, Tonya Stowe Horsley and husband, Carlton Wayne Jr.; her grandchildren, Carlton Wayne Horsley III and wife, Jamie and Taylor Dawn Roberts with husband, Eric; and three great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her son, David Lee Stowe and her brother, Bobby G. Wallace. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Highland Burial Park with the Reverend Myron Bruce officiating. A visitation will be held at Norris Funeral Services' Mt Hermon Chapel from 6:30 until 8 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020, and at other times at the residence, 324 Franklin Turnpike, Danville, VA 24540. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the Stowe family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.

