Hosea Stone Jr., 75, of 261 Macy Herndone Lane, Dry Fork, Virginia, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019, at SOVAH Health, Danville, Va. Born November 24, 1944 in Pittsylvania County, Va., he was the son of the late Hosea Stone Sr. and Nannie Echols Stone. He was married to Eunice Dixon Stone, who survives. The family will receive friends at the residence. Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 12 p.m. from Guilfield Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Marlon Glass, Eulogist. Interment will follow in Highland Burial Park. Viewing will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019, from 4 until 8 p.m. from Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home. Online condolences may be submitted to www.fisherandwatkinsfuneralhome.com. Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home is assisting the Stone family.

Tags

Load comments