Christine Moore Stevens, age 80, of Danville, Va., passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020, at Piney Forest Health and Rehab Center, after a decline in health since January 2020. Mrs. Stevens was born on July 18, 1939, in Person County, N.C., a daughter of the late Ira Moore and Mollie Slaughter Moore. She lived most of her life in North Carolina and later moved to Danville where she was a member of Schoolfield Baptist Church. Mrs. Stevens is survived by her brother, Bennie Moore; special caregivers, Jessica Jackson, Glenn Ellis and Tracy Williams; and by her church family. In order to comply with federal and state restrictions, a private service will be held at Swicegood Funeral Home with the Rev. David Turbyfill officiating. Interment will be held in Clinton Cemetery in Clinton, N.C. Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Stevens family. Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com, www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, and www.godanriver.com.

