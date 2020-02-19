Funeral services for Mrs. Mabel C. Stephens of Blairs, Virginia, will be conducted on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 12 p.m. at the County Line Baptist Church, with Dr. Otis R. Dillard, eulogist. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. A viewing will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020, at Miller Funeral Home from 4 until 7 p.m. Miller Funeral Home, Gretna is in charge of the arrangements.

