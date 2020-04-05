Eunice Irby Starkey, age 92, quietly slipped away from us on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at her residence in Java, Virginia. She was predeceased by her parents, Meade C. Irby, Lizzie R. Irby, and one sister, Virginia I. Cooper. She is survived by one daughter, Leander S. Farson and her husband, John B. Farson also of Java, Virginia. In addition, she is survived by two sisters, Ada I. Tilley and Elizabeth I. Emerson. Nieces and nephews include Gerald Cooper, Wendell Cooper, JoLane Tilley, Jeff Tilley, Lynn Matney, Scottie Lavinder, and additional great-nieces and great-nephews. Remaining at the residence are her beloved cats, Miss Molley and Miss Kitty. Eunice received her degree from Radford University and spent a plethora of years teaching in the Pittsylvania County School System and Hargrave Military Academy. After retiring, Eunice served as a PALS tutor for students with reading deficiencies. She taught until age 91 with a teaching career spanning a total of approximately 62 years. Eunice was a "born teacher" who, not only, shared her educational expertise but also her many attributes of compassion, love, and respect. She was a role model to her family members and countless students. The indelible mark she left upon her students was witnessed time and time again. She was an altruistic individual personified. Eunice was the quintessential mother to her daughter, "Andy". Eunice I. Starkey was a "breed apart!" Now, you have your wings, Mother! A private family graveside service will be held Monday, April 6, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please select a charity of your choice. In adherence with the COVID-19 guidelines, we will not be having visitations at the residence. Townes Funeral Home is serving the Starkey family. Online condolences may be made at www.townesfuneralhome.com.
