John Franklin Stanley Sr., 75, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, March 1, 2020. John was born April 5, 1944 in Lynchburg, Va. to the late Clinton and Mamie Stanley. When John arrived in heaven, he was reunited with his wife of 56 years, Lucy, who passed away just one month prior to John. He was a member of Welcome Baptist Church. He is survived by his daughters, Wendy Hoskins, Kim Greer (Mark), and Mitzi Thompson (Brad); a son, John Stanley Jr. (Martha); 13 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by his grandson, Seth Alan Hoskins. A funeral will be held Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Welcome Baptist Church with Pastor Jeff Woods and the Rev. Delton Agnor officiating. The family will receive friends at Welcome Baptist Church on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. and at other times at the residence. The interment will be private. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, West End Chapel, 511 Church Ave. Danville is serving the Stanley family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.

Service information

Mar 4
Funeral
Wednesday, March 4, 2020
2:00PM
Welcome Baptist Church
10004 Martinsville Hwy
Danville, VA 24541
Mar 3
Visitation
Tuesday, March 3, 2020
6:30PM-8:00PM
Welcome Baptist Church
10004 Martinsville Hwy
Danville, VA 24541
