John Franklin Stanley Sr., 75, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, March 1, 2020. John was born April 5, 1944 in Lynchburg, Va. to the late Clinton and Mamie Stanley. When John arrived in heaven, he was reunited with his wife of 56 years, Lucy, who passed away just one month prior to John. He was a member of Welcome Baptist Church. He is survived by his daughters, Wendy Hoskins, Kim Greer (Mark), and Mitzi Thompson (Brad); a son, John Stanley Jr. (Martha); 13 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by his grandson, Seth Alan Hoskins. A funeral will be held Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Welcome Baptist Church with Pastor Jeff Woods and the Rev. Delton Agnor officiating. The family will receive friends at Welcome Baptist Church on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. and at other times at the residence. The interment will be private. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, West End Chapel, 511 Church Ave. Danville is serving the Stanley family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
+1
+1
Service information
Mar 4
Funeral
Wednesday, March 4, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Welcome Baptist Church
10004 Martinsville Hwy
Danville, VA 24541
10004 Martinsville Hwy
Danville, VA 24541
Guaranteed delivery before John's Funeral begins.
Mar 3
Visitation
Tuesday, March 3, 2020
6:30PM-8:00PM
6:30PM-8:00PM
Welcome Baptist Church
10004 Martinsville Hwy
Danville, VA 24541
10004 Martinsville Hwy
Danville, VA 24541
Guaranteed delivery before John's Visitation begins.
Tags
MOST POPULAR
-
Danville man pleads guilty in death of his 1-year-old daughter; defense called it accidental, but prosecutor said it was 'intentional beating of a child'
-
Once a '24-hour, happening place,' firm eyes bringing 'sense of community' back to former Schoolfield mill site in Danville
-
Virginia braces for a possible coronavirus outbreak
-
Callands Festival, a community staple for four decades, cancelled this year; future uncertain
-
Hamlett, Brian Keith
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.