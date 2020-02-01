Lucy Woods Stanley, 75, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, January 30, 2020. She was surrounded by her loving family in the comfort of her home. Mrs. Stanley was born July 6, 1944 in Burlington, N.C. to the late Silas and Bessie Woods. Mrs. Stanley was a member of Welcome Baptist Church. Lucy was one of 13 children. Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 56 years, John Stanley Sr. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughters, Wendy Hoskins, Kim Greer (Mark), and Mitzi Thompson (Brad); son, John Stanley Jr. (Martha); 13 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her grandson, Seth Alan Hoskins. A funeral will be held on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Welcome Baptist Church, with Pastor Jeff Woods officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Welcome Baptist Church from 6:30 until 8 p.m. and at other times at the residence. The interment will be private. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, West End Chapel, 511 Church Ave. Danville is serving the Stanley family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
Stanley, Lucy Woods
To send flowers to the family of Lucy Stanley, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Feb 2
Funeral
Sunday, February 2, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Welcome Baptist Church
10004 Martinsville Hwy
Danville, VA 24541
10004 Martinsville Hwy
Danville, VA 24541
Guaranteed delivery before Lucy's Funeral begins.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.