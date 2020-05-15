September 9, 1923 - Sunday, May 10, 2020 Dalsie Redd Stamps, 96, of 1965 Campview Rd., Danville, Va., passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at her residence. Born on September 9, 1923, in Pittsylvania County, Va., she was the daughter of the late William Jones, Henry Redd and Josephine Glass Redd. She was married to the late James Edward Stamps. The family will receive friends at the residence. Graveside services will be conducted on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at 1 p.m. from Danville Memorial Garden with the Rev. Dr. Robert Millner, Eulogist. Due to the constraints of public gathering during the COVID-19 outbreak family visitation will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m. from Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home with a limit of ten people at a time. Online condolences may be submitted to www.fisherandwatkinsfuneralhome.com Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home is assisting the Stamps family.
