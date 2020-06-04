Ocie Walker Spencer gently passed away on May 30, 2020, with family at her side. She was blessed with a healthy life until recently suffering a stroke. Ocie was born on November 9, 1923, to the late Helen Strader Walker Foster and the late Ernest Lee Walker of Danville, Virginia. She was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-six years, A. C. Spencer; her sister, Evelyn Walker Jones (David); her brother, William D. Walker (Louise); and her grandson, Christopher Gill. Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Patricia Spencer Gill (Jerry), Nancy Spencer Chattin (Kelly) and Nathan Wade Spencer (Kathy); grandchildren, Heather Chattin Ponce (Jaime), Spencer Kelly Chattin (Cara), Kenneth Gill (Christy), Joshua Spencer (Destiny) and Caleb Spencer; great-grandchildren, Isabel and Alex Ponce, Ella and Josie Chattin, Jason Gill (Sascha), Adam Gill, and Graycen Spencer; and great great-grandchildren, Jessica and Cody Gill. Ocie was a wonderful wife and mother. She raised a family before spending several years working for Dan River Mills. After retirement, she had many years of good health. She had a sweet testimony, loved the Lord, and taught her children to know who Jesus is. Ocie was the oldest member of Central Boulevard Church of God in Danville, Va. She moved to Tennessee and spent the past three years in Johnson City, Tenn. at Cornerstone Village where she was able stay active by attending daily devotions, church services, enjoying new friends, and traveling on day trips with her family. The family would like to thank the staff of Cornerstone Village and Ballad Hospice for their care of Mom with the greatest of respect and dignity during her final days. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at 11 a.m. from the graveside at Highland Burial Park conducted by the Rev. John Meadows. Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com. Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is serving the Spencer family.

To plant a tree in memory of Ocie Spencer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments