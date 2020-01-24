Bertha Taylor Sparrow, 142 Northmont Blvd, Danville, Va., went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, January 20, 2020. She was born in Pittsylvania County, daughter of the late Joseph Daniel and Betty Lee Jennings Taylor. Bertha lived humbly in the local area. Mrs. Sparrow worked in retail for thirty years and retired from Thalhimers. Bertha had an eye for beauty in many forms. She was an outdoors person, and she was passionate about growing beautiful roses and enjoyed countless hours cultivating the earth. Bertha valued the love of her family and enjoyed preparing their favorite foods. She was a member of North Main Baptist Church and a faithful Christian. She is survived by one son, Barry L. Sparrow, of South Carolina; four grand-children, Thad Neil of Ohio, Pamela Shields and Sarah Sparrow of Danville, and Amber Wyas of South Carolina; two sisters, Lucy Mitchell of Danville and Beulah Woodson of Lynchburg; one brother, Wayne Taylor (Barbara) of Newport News. In addition to her parents, Bertha was preceded in death by one son, Bobby H. Sparrow; two brothers, Edward (Bootsie) and Louis Taylor; three sisters, Flossie Hawker, Irene Thurman and Mary Jones. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the memorial service conducted on Saturday, Jan 25, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Barker main chapel, North Main St. Interment follows in Highland Burial Park. After internment visitors may call upon the family at the residence. Memorials may be made to Commonwealth Home Nursing & Hospice, 159 Executive Dr Suite H, Danville, VA 24541. Barker Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Sparrow family. Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com, www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, and www.godanriver.com.
Sparrow, Bertha Taylor
Service information
Jan 25
Funeral Service
Saturday, January 25, 2020
2:00AM
2:00AM
Barker Funeral Home
2025 North Main Street
Danville, VA 24540
2025 North Main Street
Danville, VA 24540
