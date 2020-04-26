Viola Kendrick Stephens Sparks, 95, of Danville, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Born on March 16, 1925, she was a daughter of the late, Claude Jennings and Marion Adams Kendrick. Viola retired from Dan River Mills in 1988, after working many years in the sewing room. She loved to travel and read. She also enjoyed painting. She was a lifetime member of Grace Design United Methodist Church as well as a member of the Eastern Star. She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Anderson; and two sisters, Joyce Simpson and Billie Buckner. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two husbands, Eugene H. Stephens and Dewey Sparks; two brothers, Claude Kendrick Jr. and Franklin Kendrick; and a sister, Betty Tate. The family will have a private graveside service at Highland Burial Park. Townes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Sparks family. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.townesfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Viola Sparks as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments