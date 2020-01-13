Tommy Soyars Jerry Thompson Soyars Jr., whom we all knew as "Tommy," passed away at Danville Regional Medical Center in Danville, Va., on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at the age of 60. Tommy is survived by his loving parents, Jerry and Peggy Soyars; his sister, Debra Bray (Tim); two nieces, Alicia Bray and Kristen Bray (Christen); a great nephew and niece, Turner and Leah Cummings-Bray; and his faithful four legged companion, Zoey. Tommy was born in Rocky Mount, N.C. in 1959. He graduated from Tunstall High School in 1977 and went on to attend Danville Community College. He worked as an industrial machine mechanic for Vanity Fair for many years. Tommy enjoyed cars, especially his '68 Mustang, as well as playing drums, hunting, and spending time with his nieces. Tommy was a member of the Trojan Vanguard Band during high school and later went on to become the Tunstall Music Booster Club President. His musical interests led him to participate in such organizations as the Danville Dixie Darlings, the Blue Stars Drum and Bugle Corps in LaCrosse, Wisc. and later as a staff member of the Virginia Helmsmen Percussion Ensemble. Tommy also enjoyed being a member of the Danville Jaycees. He was a faithful member of Hillcrest Baptist Church. The visitation will be held from 2:30 until 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Hillcrest Baptist Church, 4401 Westover Drive, Danville, Va. The memorial service will follow at 4 p.m. at the same location. There will be a private burial at a later date. At other times, the family will be at the Soyars residence at 4507 Westover Drive, Danville, Va. Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com. Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is serving the Soyars family.
