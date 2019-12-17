James William Soyars Sr., 90, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019, at his residence. He was born on December 19, 1928, in Pittsylvania County, to the late Cove Allen Soyars and Lillian Soyars. Mr. Soyars served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of Cascade Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon. He was a member of the Cascade Ruritan Club, loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and playing baseball. He also coached little league baseball. He retired from Karastan Rug Mill (Fieldcrest) after 35 years' service. Mr. Soyars will be remembered as a friend to all he met. He was married to the love of his life, Joan Kepley Soyars, for 66 years. He was the best husband, father, and grandfather anyone could ask for. He is survived by his wife, Joan Kepley Soyars; his son, Will Soyars (Dee); daughters, Diane S. Hyler (Hassell), Pam S. Holley (Lee); grandchildren, Rhett Holley, Jason Hyler, Kacey Gentry, Joshua Hyler, and Jeremy Hyler; and 10 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, J.W. Soyars; sister, Loraine Harris; and brothers, George Soyars, Burton Soyars, and Bailey "Doc" Soyars. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, 12 p.m. at Norris Funeral Services, Inc., West End Chapel, 511 Church Ave., Danville, VA 24541, with the Rev. Wayne Mayberry, the Rev. Daryl Joyce, and the Rev. P.J. Bright officiating. A visitation will be held at 11 a.m. preceding the memorial service.

Load comments