James William Soyars Sr., 90, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019, at his residence. He was born on December 19, 1928, in Pittsylvania County, to the late Cove Allen Soyars and Lillian Soyars. Mr. Soyars served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of Cascade Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon. He was a member of the Cascade Ruritan Club, loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and playing baseball. He also coached little league baseball. He retired from Karastan Rug Mill (Fieldcrest) after 35 years' service. Mr. Soyars will be remembered as a friend to all he met. He was married to the love of his life, Joan Kepley Soyars, for 66 years. He was the best husband, father, and grandfather anyone could ask for. He is survived by his wife, Joan Kepley Soyars; his son, Will Soyars (Dee); daughters, Diane S. Hyler (Hassell), Pam S. Holley (Lee); grandchildren, Rhett Holley, Jason Hyler, Kacey Gentry, Joshua Hyler, and Jeremy Hyler; and 10 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, J.W. Soyars; sister, Loraine Harris; and brothers, George Soyars, Burton Soyars, and Bailey "Doc" Soyars. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, 12 p.m. at Norris Funeral Services, Inc., West End Chapel, 511 Church Ave., Danville, VA 24541, with the Rev. Wayne Mayberry, the Rev. Daryl Joyce, and the Rev. P.J. Bright officiating. A visitation will be held at 11 a.m. preceding the memorial service.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.