Ida "Dorothy" Sowell, age 93, of Danville, Va, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Sovah Health-Danville. Mrs. Sowell was born on January 26, 1927, in Danville, Va, a daughter of the late Vessie Wall and Nettie Thornton Wall. She was an ordained minister and a graduate of Holmes Bible College with a Bachelor in Theology. She was a member of Schoolfield Pentecostal Holiness Church. Mrs. Sowell spent 25 in a half years as a missionary in South Africa and Zambia. She was married to Wilmer Lee Sowell who preceded her in death. Mrs. Sowell is survived by her children, Cathy Andrews (Daryl) and Joan Jones (Burke); grandchildren, Shawn Jones, Robert Jones (Lauren), Jacob Jones (Ashley), Kerry Lee McLean (Quentin), and Oliver Robinson; great grandchildren, Robert Jones, Kaylee Jones, Jonathan Mize, Caleb Jones, Tristan McLean, Chloe McLean; sisters, June Hylton, Lorna Hughes and Louise Dalton; sister-in-law, Dorothy Wall; brothers, Bobby Wall (Lavalon) and David Wall (Barbara); she is also survived by many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by sisters, Hazel Taylor, Beryl Soyars, Esther Soyars, Nancy Garwood and Patsy Pyron and brother, Woodrow Wall. In order to comply with federal and state restrictions a private graveside service will be held in Danville Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Michael Pressley officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations be made to The World Missions Global Outreach , c/o Schoolfield Pentecostal Holiness Church, 1380 West Main St. Danville, VA, 24541. Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Sowell family. Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com, www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, and www.godanriver.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Ida Sowell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments