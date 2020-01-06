Blanche Marie McCann Solomon, 80, of 3749 Corbett Ridge Road Mebane, N.C., went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, January 4, 2020, after being in declining health for the past couple of years. Mrs. Solomon was born on April 20, 1939, in Danville, Va., daughter of the late Kemper Harvey McCann and Janie Elizabeth Blankenship McCann. She spent most of her life in the Semora and Milton, N.C., areas where she was a homemaker. She was a member of Connelly United Methodist Church. Mrs. Solomon loved to sew, play golf and softball as long as her health permitted, but most of all she loved to spend time with her grandchildren. On June 5, 1959, she married David Solomon Sr. who died on January 11, 2010. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by sisters, Mary Brinkley and Carolyn Fleetwood. Survivors include daughters, Sandra Phelps and husband, Tony, of Mebane, N.C., Sherry Davis and husband, Randy, of Berlin, N.H., and Janet Phelps and husband, Roger, of Milton, N.C.; son, David Solomon Jr. and wife, Stacey, of Milton, N.C.; nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Wrenn-Yeatts North Main Chapel with the Reverend Ronnie Byrd officiating. Interment will follow the service in Floral Hills Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 until 2 p.m. and at other times will be at the residence, 3749 Corbett Ridge Rd., Mebane, NC 27302. Wrenn-Yeatts North Main Chapel is respectfully serving the Solomon family. Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com.
Solomon, Blanche
To plant a tree in memory of Blanche Solomon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.