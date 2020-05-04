Irvine Marjorie Meeks Smithey, 73, of Caswell County, N.C., passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020, at the age of 73, while residing at UNC Rockingham Hospice in Eden, N.C. She was born on November 20, 1946, to the late Etris Ore Meeks and the late Irvin Meeks. She was a member of Shady Oak Baptist Church. Mrs. Smithey was employed as an x-ray technician with Sovah-Martinsville prior to her retirement. Mrs. Smithey is survived by her daughter, Tammy Leigh Corns of Ringgold, Va.; a son, Greg Corns of Axton, Va.; two sisters, Gayle Quigg and Ann White; and one brother, Gene Meeks, all of Reidsville, N.. In addition, she is survived by five grandchildren and one great-grandchild. The family is aware that many friends and family would like to attend the funeral service for Mrs. Smithey, but in adherence with government guidelines in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private service will be held to honor her life. Anyone wishing to visit with the family is asked to please call ahead of time to plan any visits to the home. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va., is respectfully serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
