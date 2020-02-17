Thelma Elizabeth Williams Smith, 96, of 5701 Medical Center Rd, Axton, Va., went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Sovah Health after a decline in health for several weeks. Born on February 12, 1924, in Patrick County, Va., to the late Alice Vipperman Williams and Guy Williams, she was the first of 10 siblings. Mrs. Smith graduated in 1942 from Meadows of the Dan High School in Vesta, Va., and then she moved to Danville where she went to work for Dan River Mills. On December 24, 1942, she married the late Landon Smith. She worked for Mt. Vernon Church Children's House for 30 years and retired at age 80. She babysat and loved the children of many local families including the Ahmed, Caplan, Slayton, Patel, Pradhan, and Harris families. She was a member of Anderson Chapel United Methodist Church where she taught Bible school. In addition to her parents and husband she was predeceased by sons, Landon Smith, Jr and Jesse "Red" Smith; brothers, Otis, Marvin, Charlie Emmett, Arthur, G.W. and Sparrel Williams; and sister, Virginia Ethelyne Elliott. Mrs. Smith is survived by children, Charles Smith (Vivian) of Reidsville, NC, Debra Susan Stone (Joel) of Axton, VA and David Smith (Christy) of Axton, VA; grandchildren, Christie Beacham (Brian), Landon Smith, III (Dina), Dawn O'Meara (Luke), Garrett Smith, Ashley Landrum (Trent), Connor Smith and Rodney Pruitt; great grandchildren, Caitlin, Caleb, Camelle and Clayton Beacham, Madisyn Smith, Aubree Landrum and Carter Pruitt; sisters, Shelva McAlexander and Ann Thompson; daughter-in-laws, Roberta Smith and Donna Brown (Bobby); sister-in-laws, Nancy Clardy and Sybil Hutcherson (Kenneth); honorary grandchildren, Iqbal, Nadir, Azam and Saira Ahmed; and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel with the Reverend Gene Davis and Mr. Tom Blair officiating. Interment will follow the service in the Landon Smith Family Cemetery at the residence. The family will receive friends on Tuesday night from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home and at other times will be at the residence, 5701 Medical Center Road, Axton, VA 24054. Mrs. Smith was a resident of Riverside Health and Rehab since May of 2018 and the family would like to thank the nurses and CNAs of the West Wing who loved and cared for their sweet Mama. Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is respectfully serving the Smith family. Online Condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com.

