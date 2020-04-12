Roger Gay Smith, of Danville, Va., passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at the age of 74. He was born on March 26, 1946, to the late Guida Murdock Smith Dewberry and the late Charles Smith in Danville, Va. Roger is survived by his daughter, Karen Denise Smith of Danville, Va.; his sister, Linda Champon and husband, Dale of Richmond, Va.; his niece, Penny Kucera and husband, Mike; and his nephew, Jason Chapman and wife, Kimberly. A private graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, April 13, 2020, at Highland Burial Park with Reverend Freddy Vicks officiating. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the Smith family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.

To send flowers to the family of Roger Smith, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Apr 13
Graveside-Private
Monday, April 13, 2020
1:00PM
Highland Burial Park
3049 North Main Street
Danville, VA 24540
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside-Private begins.

Tags

Load comments