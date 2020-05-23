Rebecca Catherine Spangler Smith, 92, of Sarasota, Fla., passed away on May 18, 2020, in the comfort of her home surrounded by caregivers and her daughter. She was born in Cascade, Va., to Elder and Mrs. David V. Spangler, on April 19, 1928. She graduated from Averett College with an AA degree, and then moved to Sarasota in 1949. While working in downtown Sarasota, she met and married Ernest F. Smith who became and remained the love of her life. Rebecca became involved and donated many hours to the Junior Welfare League of Sarasota. About the same time, she started playing tennis. She became an excellent doubles player with a deadly lob shot. She managed to play and enjoy the game into her 80's. Her eye for fashion was incredible, she could make any outfit look stunning. She built a home in North Carolina that became a sanctuary. She loved sharing her home and all the charms of the area with family and friends. She even fell in love with country music! During her final weeks Rebecca felt her family was calling her home and she was ready to join them. She is survived by her daughter, Rochelle Smith of St. Petersburg, Fla.; nieces, Sandra Zuersher (Ron) and Beverlee Beale (Burgin) of Southern Pines, N.C.; and nephews, Richard Graham (Mary Ann) of Blacksburg, Va., David Hodnett (Brenda) of Dry Fork, Va., Danny Hodnett of Danville, Va., Steve Hodnett (Karen) of Boyce, Va., Russell Harrison of Tampa, Fla., and M. Keith Harrison (Joni) of Tampa, Fla. A private graveside service will be held at Dan River Primitive Baptist Church cemetery with Elder Jimmy Gray officiating. Townes Funeral Home, 215 West Main Street is serving the Smith family. Online condolences may be directed to www.townesfuneralhome.com.
