On Thursday, March 5, 2020, Mark Stephen Smith, age 61, went to be with the Lord. He was of the Baptist faith and a member of Calvary Baptist Church. He was the son of the late Coy Marvin Smith and Viola Harris Smith who survives. He is also survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Judy Harville Smith of the home; son, Matthew Smith; sisters, Helen Scarboro and Linda Simpson (Donald); brother, Curtis Smith (Judith); and granddaughter, Madison Smith. He is also survived by sisters-in-law, Barbara McDowell (Chris), Kathy Dickson, and Debra Lewis (Terry); eight nieces, and eight nephews. Mark was employed with JRAYL Transportation Inc. He loved spending time with his family, especially Sunday mornings breakfast that was prepared by his mother, and spending time with his granddaughter. He enjoyed NASCAR Racing. Services will be conducted by the Reverend Rick Markham at Norris Funeral Home, 3995 Franklin Turnpike, Danville, Virginia on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at 2 p.m. The family will receive visitors Saturday night, March 7, 2020, at Norris Funeral Home from 6 until 8 p.m. other times will be at the residence, 1261 Twin Arch Drive. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the Smith family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
