Jimmy Darrell Smith, 67, of Danville, Va., passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Mr. Smith was born July 29, 1952 in Danville to the late George and Stella Smith. Jimmy was a member of St. John's Methodist Church and a life member of the Tunstall Fire and Rescue. He worked his entire life as an Electrician. Jimmy loved his family dearly and will be missed by all that knew him. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Gayle Smith; daughters, Crystal Smith and Cindy Parker (Donnie); son, Michael Bray; grand-daughter, Makenzie Bray; special great niece, Baylee Burke; brother, George "Snuffy" Smith; and sister, Gay Land. In addition to his parents Mr. Smith was predeceased by his bothers, Michael J. Smith, Greg Smith, Danny Smith, and Jeff Smith. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to Tunstall Fire and Rescue, 8561 Mount Cross Rd., Danville, VA 24540. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, West End Chapel, 511 Church Ave. Danville is serving the Smith family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
+1
+1
MOST POPULAR
-
Rick Barker Properties buys former Owens-Brockway Glass building in Ringgold
-
With virus fueling fear of hospitals, some are hesitant to call 911. In Danville, patients with chest pains didn't survive.
-
Wilson, Dayan C.
-
Virginia ABC: Danville store listing was a mistake; no COVID-19 case
-
Walker, Charles Alan
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.