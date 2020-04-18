Jimmy Darrell Smith, 67, of Danville, Va., passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Mr. Smith was born July 29, 1952 in Danville to the late George and Stella Smith. Jimmy was a member of St. John's Methodist Church and a life member of the Tunstall Fire and Rescue. He worked his entire life as an Electrician. Jimmy loved his family dearly and will be missed by all that knew him. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Gayle Smith; daughters, Crystal Smith and Cindy Parker (Donnie); son, Michael Bray; grand-daughter, Makenzie Bray; special great niece, Baylee Burke; brother, George "Snuffy" Smith; and sister, Gay Land. In addition to his parents Mr. Smith was predeceased by his bothers, Michael J. Smith, Greg Smith, Danny Smith, and Jeff Smith. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to Tunstall Fire and Rescue, 8561 Mount Cross Rd., Danville, VA 24540. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, West End Chapel, 511 Church Ave. Danville is serving the Smith family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Jimmy Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments