Mr. Ernest Leslie Smith, was born on December 21, 1919, and transitioned to be with his Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Mr. Smith was a native resident of Pittsylvania County and was the last surviving elderly son among eight children of the late Mr. Byrd and Mary Smith. His surviving sister, Berniece Inge resides in Bronx, N.Y. Ernest was a World War II Veteran enrolled in the United States Army from 1942 until 1945, he travelled abroad to Africa, Italy and Sicily. He was the widow husband of the late Margaret Lockett Smith. Mr. Smith leaves behind his beloved daughter, Margie Miller; and son-in-law, Charles Miller Sr. of Irvington, N.J.; and his son, Murray Smith of Newark, N.J. Ernest Smith's legacy of love is left with his grandchildren, that he raised from the age of toddlers Mr. Carl Maurice Barley Sr. of Seattle, Washington, Veronica Barley Best of Carteret , N.J., Arnell Barley of Woodbridge, N.J.; and his great- grandson, Demorae Barley of San Diego, California. Mr. Smith was also the grandfather of eight additional grandchildren; and great-grandfather of eleven great-grandchildren; and the uncle of a host of nephews, nieces and cousins. Ernest was a retired construction worker of Lara Moore Construction Co. and a former member of the Bible way Church pastored by Bishop Lawrence Campbell located in Danville, Virginia from the early 80s to late 90s. He continued his spiritual journey as an Evangelist, Elder of the faith and a Man of God exemplifying the love of Christ to everyone including but not limited to his family, friends, neighbors, foes and strangers. Mr. Smith became a resident of the Brookdale Community, Abingdon Assisted Living located in Danville, Virginia effective 2012 until 2017. He enjoyed the abundant blessings of his latter years even up until he became stricken with total care and opted to relocate to New Jersey to be among family and friends. Bishop Arthur R and First Lady Sandra Linder and Mr. Everett Linder of Mount Sinai Baptist Glorious Church became Mr. Ernest Smith's local support system and an extended family during Ernest stay at the Brookdale Community, Abingdon Place of Danville and remained to be true friends and brethren's of the faith throughout Mr. Smith's life journey from 2012 until his passing in 2020. Judkins Colonial Home located in Plainfield, NJ will be conducting the funeral arrangements and be transporting Mr. Smith to Floral Hills Memory Gardens Highway 58 East in Danville, Virginia to be laid to rest beside his beloved wife, Margarett Lockett Smith on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at 12 p.m. The right of passage will be displayed in honor of the fallen veteran warrior at the grave site. Mr. Smith's Testament of His Life... Psalm 23 King James Version (KJV) 23 The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. 2 He maketh me to lie down in green pastures: he leadeth me beside the still waters. 3 He restoreth my soul: he leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for his name's sake. 4 Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me. 5 Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies: thou anointest my head with oil; my cup runneth over. 6 Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the Lord for ever. MR. ERNEST L. SMITH FAREWELL MESSAGE... Oh, Danny boy, the pipes, the pipes are calling From glen to glen, and down the mountain side. The summer's gone, and all the roses falling, It's you, it's you must go and I must bide. But come ye back when summer's in the meadow, Or when the valley's hushed and white with snow, It's I'll be here in sunshine or in shadow, Oh, Danny boy, oh Danny boy, I love you so! But when ye come, and all the flowers are dying, If I am dead, as dead I well may be, You'll come and find the place where I am lying, And kneel and say an Ave there for me. And I shall hear, though soft you tread above me, And all my grave will warmer, sweeter be, For you will bend and tell me that you love me, And I shall sleep in peace until you come to me! Published by Fred Weatherly in 1910
