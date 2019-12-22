Mrs. Dorothy Mae Horak Smith of Danville, died on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Sovah of Danville after a decline in health for the past two and one-half years. She was born in Colonial Heights, Va., on July 30, 1928, a daughter of the late William Joseph Horak and Liddie Marie Kvasnicka Horak. Mrs. Smith was former District Manager of Field Enterprises. She was past President of Windsor Heights Garden Club, member of the Wednesday Club, a good business woman, and was of the Christian faith. Besides her parents she was predeceased by a sister, Mary Horak Stoss and a brother, William Horak. She is survived by her husband of the home, Curry James Smith; two daughters, Sharon Smith Buck and Leisa Smith Hall and husband, John E. Hall III) all of Danville; and six grandchildren, Seth Matthew Buck (Amanda), Sarah Elizabeth Buck, Leah Marie Hall-Lopez (L J-Louis John), Jessica Lauren Hall Parker (Trevor), Jennifer Elizabeth Hall and John Edward Hall, IV. The most important thing to her was her Lord Jesus Christ, her beloved husband, family, and helping others. Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019, at 2 p.m. from Townes Memorial Chapel with the Reverend Alan Greenstreet and the Reverend Rebekah C. Greenstreet, Pastors at Ignited Prayer Center officiating. Interment will follow at Danville Memorial Gardens. The family will received friends on Monday, December 23, 2019, from 1 until 2 p.m. and at other times will be the residence of John and Leisa Smith Hall, 129 Larchmont Way. Townes Funeral Home and Crematory, 215 West Main Street is respectfully serving the Smith family. Online condolences may be directed to www.townesfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.