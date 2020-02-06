Mr. Curry James Smith, 95, of Danville, Va., passed away peacefully on Monday, February 3, 2020. He was born in Matoaca, Virginia on January 30, 1925, son of the late Ruth Gertrude James Smith and Curry Ellison Smith. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Robert Ellison Smith and wife, Dorothy Mae Horak Smith, whom he provided never ceasing, loving care during her last several years. Mr. Smith was a loving, caring, and devoted husband, father, and grandfather that loved the Lord and his country. During World War II, he served in the United States Navy in the Pacific. He was always a true gentleman; putting others before himself a truly selfless individual. Like many of his generation, he was always hardworking, working up until his last days. He was formerly the Vice President of Richmond Cedar Works. After retirement, he managed his portfolio of rental properties. He is survived by two daughters, Sharon Smith Buck and Leisa Smith Hall (John E. Hall, III), all of Danville; and six grandchildren, Seth Matthew Buck (Amanda), Sarah Elizabeth Buck, Leah Marie Hall Lopez (LJ - Louis John), Jessica Lauren Hall Parker (Trevor), Jennifer Elizabeth Hall and John Edward Hall IV. Funeral Services will be held on 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Townes Memorial Chapel with Chaplain (Colonel) James R. White, U.S. Army Retired officiating. Interment will follow at Danville Memorial Gardens. A visitation will be one hour prior to the service at Townes Funeral Home. The family will receive friends during visitation and at other times will be at the residence of John and Leisa Smith Hall, 129 Larchmont Way, and Sharon Smith Buck, 103 Newbury Way. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be made to the Danville Life Saving Crew. Townes Funeral Home, 215 West Main Street, is serving the Smith family. Online condolences can be made at www.townesfuneralhome.com.
Smith, Curry James
