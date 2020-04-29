Berkley "Buck" Odell Sloan Berkley "Buck" Odell Sloan, went to be with our Lord on Sunday, April 26, 2020. He had been in declining health for several years. Mr. Sloan was born on November 19, 1930, in Ferrum, Virginia, to the late Thomas and Berta Sloan. Mr. Sloan worked at Dan River Mills for many years and owned Virginia Carolina Homes for 15 years until he retired. Mr. Sloan never met a stranger and enjoyed helping others. He will be missed by family and his many friends. He is survived by three children, Millard Sloan (Cheryl), of Providence, N.C., Brenda Sloan Smith (Dan) of Raleigh N.C., and Douglas W. Sloan, of Ontario Canada; three grandchildren, Brandon Sloan (Andrea), of Zebulon, N.C., Ryan Sloan (Heather), of Raleigh, N.C., and Laura Sloan (Matt), of Chapel Hill, N.C.; and two great-grandchildren, Kelsey and Kiley Sloan. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his loving wife Ruby Hyatt Sloan; and ten brothers and sisters. The family is aware that there are many people who would like to attend Mr. Sloan's funeral, however, due to the constraints of public gatherings during the COVID-19 outbreak, there will be a private graveside held at Sandy Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. The family encourages you to leave your memories and condolences online at www.wrenn-yeatts.com. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to Ringgold Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 10, Ringgold, VA, 24586. The family would like to give special thanks to Danielle of Hospice, Robin of Hallmark Health Care and to our loving caregivers, Eunice, Rose, Tracy, Tina, Debbie and Kim who provided wonderful care. Wrenn-Yeatts North Main Chapel is respectfully serving the Sloan family.
