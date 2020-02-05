Ruby Alverson Slayton, 94, of Danville, Va., departed this life on Monday, February 3, 2020, at Roman Eagle Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. Ruby was born in Rockingham County, N.C. on July 3, 1925, a daughter of the late John Preston Alverson and Della Vera Evans Alverson. Ruby was a homemaker and was a member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church. On October 31, 1942, she married Wallace Ray Slayton, Sr., who died on February 17, 2015. Survivors include her son, W. Ray Slayton Jr. and wife, Imogene; a granddaughter, Scarlett S. Haymore and husband, Scott; three great-grandchildren, Brooke, Samantha and T.J. Haymore Jr.; a brother-in-law, Garland L. Slayton, and a number of nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by five sisters, Mildred Alcorn, Margaret Fitzgerald, Ann Strader, Frances Roach, and Ellen Pillar. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel conducted by the Rev. Billy Scearce Sr. and the Rev. Eric Clark. The family will receive friends on Thursday one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. The family would like to thank the staff of Roman Eagle for the care that Ruby received. Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com. Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is serving the Slayton family.
To plant a tree in memory of Ruby Slayton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.