Lawana Lawrence Slayton, of Danville, Va., passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at the age of 88. She was born on November 14, 1931, to the late Bee and Louise Lawrence. Mrs. Slayton was a charter member of Timberlake Baptist Church. She is survived by her son, Glenn Slayton and his wife, Nancy; sisters, Joyce Earp and husband, Joe, Betty Rea, and Judy Snow and husband, Bill; and a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Slayton was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Lester Slayton Jr.; sister, Evelyn Rea; and brothers, Vernon Lawrence, Morris Lawrence and Jack Lawrence. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Highland Burial Park with Pastor Walter Yancey officiating. The family would like to offer a special thank you to the staff at Roman Eagle Nursing Home for their care of Mrs. Slayton. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the Slayton family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
Slayton, Lawana Lawrence
Service information
Feb 9
Graveside
Sunday, February 9, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Highland Burial Park
3049 North Main Street
Danville, VA 24540
3049 North Main Street
Danville, VA 24540
