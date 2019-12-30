Admiral Dewey Simpkins, age 92, of Danville, went home to meet his Lord and Savior on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at the Duke Impatient Hospice Center of Durham, N.C. Born on November 13, 1927, in Pittsylvania County, Va., he was the son of the late A. Dewey Simpkins and Elsie Varner Simpkins. On February 16, 1951, he married Virginia Cassada Simpkins, who predeceased him in 2016. Dewey had lived most of his life in Danville where he was employed in the Sears Service Department, retiring after 27 years of service. He was a Charter Member of Christian Heritage Church and he had served his country in the United States Navy during World War II. Mr. Simpkins is survived by his two sons, Keith Simpkins (Pam) and Randall Simpkins, both of Danville, and two grandsons, Christopher Simpkins and Marcus Farthing. In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by his sister, Dot Graves. A graveside service for Mr. Simpkins will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at Highland Burial Park with the Rev. Barry Crumpton officiating. Barker Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Simpkins family. Please sign the guest book at www.swicegood-barker.com, or www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, or www.godanriver.com.
Simpkins, Admiral Dewey
