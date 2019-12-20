Dennie Franklin Simms, 56, a well known well driller in Danville, Va., born on June 19, 1963, to Bettie and "Dickie" Simms, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 16, 2019, after a difficult fight with cancer. He is survived by ex-wife, Amy Wilkerson; children, Rachelle Simms, Dennie "Franklin" Simms Jr. (Kayla) and Jonathan Wilkerson; siblings, Barry Simms, Chad Simms, Tammy Simms; grandchildren, Christian, Noah, Riley, Mason and Tyler; niece and nephews, Kenny, Skyler and Lathan. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, as well as his brother, Timmy Simms. A gathering will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Truth and Worship Outreach, 212 Murphy Circle, Danville, for friends and family from 2 to 4 p.m.
