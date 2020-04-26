Patricia "Pat" Davis Shields, age 74, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, April 20, 2020, due to complications with congestive heart failure. Pat was born in Danville, Va., on October 22, 1945, to the late Bernard and Sadie Bradley Davis. She graduated from Brosville High School in 1963 and Radford University in 1967 with a BS in Education. She taught school in Newport, Rhode Island for a couple years before moving to Sterling, Va. in 1973. She was a homemaker who loved all of her family dearly. She is survived by her husband, Thelbert Shields Jr.; her two sons and their wives, Thelbert III and Elaine Shields and Robert and Linda Shields; her brother, Michael and wife, Nancy Davis; her sister, June and husband, Ronald Travis; and her grandchildren, Josh, Amber, Jenna and Allie Shields. Pat loved and adored her grandchildren. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, a Celebration of Pat's life will be held at a later date in Sterling, Va.

To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Shields as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments