GRETNA Va. Mabel Estelle Farries Shelton Short, age 80, of Gretna, died on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. With grit, grace, determination and courage she danced her way into heaven after battling cancer for nine months. Born on April 28, 1939, in Danville, she was a daughter of the late Elbert Lewis "Bert" Farries Sr., and Dorothy Inge Farries. She was predeceased by her first husband and love of her life, Otis Cecil Shelton; and her second husband, Vesta Bernard Short. Mrs. Short was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church of Gretna, where she served as lay leader. She took pride in her work and helped establish The Gretna Theatre, The Shelton Brothers Food Market with her late husband, Otis, brother-in-law and sister-in-law. She was a secretary with the "mostest" at Pannill Knitting, Craddock Terry Shoe Corporation and Amthor International. She was active, vibrant, and one of a kind. She loved dancing, playing golf, going to Embers' concerts, winning at the slots, and being with friends. She is survived by one daughter, Bethel Shelton Thomas and husband, Carleton Jr., "Carl", of Rustburg; one brother, Elbert Lewis Farries Jr., and wife, Phyllis, of Gretna; three sisters, Peggy Lackey of Texas, Rosemary Seamster and husband, Dwight, of Nathalie, and Pamela Atkins of Chatham; sister in law, Lucille Shelton of Gretna; two grandchildren, Kaley Aragon and husband, Eddy, of Rustburg, and Jordan Thomas and significant other, Megan Elliott, of Rustburg; two great-grandchildren, Lucy Aragon and Abram Aragon; nieces and nephews; and Mabel's significant other, O'Neal Bowman of Evington. Graveside services will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Gretna Burial Park by the Rev. Helen McKee, Ronnie Simpson, and Eddy Aragon. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic the family respectfully asks that those who wish to come to the graveside service maintain appropriate social distancing. A celebration of life will be held at a later date when we can gather in true Mabel fashion. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Council of Aging which was her senior dance group, Penny Jones, 215 Meadowbrook Circle, Danville, VA 24540; or to Blanche's Closet, P.O. Box 339, Gretna, VA 24557; or to Challenge Sports Exchange, 22174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502. The family would like to give a special thank you to Centra Hospice, the Pearson Cancer Center, and Dr. Duffer and staff. Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Gretna is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.colbertmoran.com.
