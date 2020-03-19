DANVILLE, Va. John Curtis Shelton, age 84, of Danville, entered into rest on Monday, March 16, 2020, at SOVAH Health in Danville. He was born on September 13, 1935, in Pittsylvania County, the son of the late George Shelton and the late Mary Shelton. He served in the United States Navy. He is survived by his four daughters, Debbie (Thad) Barker, Donna Brown, Angela (Roger Lee) Burdette, and Belinda (Thomas) Emerson; three sons, Alan Shelton, John Shelton Jr., and Rickie (Mary) Shelton; two sisters, Dorothy Hedrick and Madeline Hubbard; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Rueben Lathern Shelton, Orelle Foster Shelton, and Walter Eugene Shelton; and sisters, Helen Hedrick and Marion Hutson. The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Museville Christian Church or the charity of your choice. Scott Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Chatham is serving the Shelton family. scottfuneralhomechatham.com.
+2
+2
+2
MOST POPULAR
-
Family: Man in Gretna murder-suicide turned to drugs after son's overdose death in 2011
-
Danville's state of emergency opens access to state, federal funding amid virus outbreak
-
Goodyear shutting down operations until at least April 3
-
Vaden, Sandra Joyce Townes
-
NASCAR suspends season until Martinsville Speedway's May event, but will reschedule events
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.