DANVILLE, Va. John Curtis Shelton, age 84, of Danville, entered into rest on Monday, March 16, 2020, at SOVAH Health in Danville. He was born on September 13, 1935, in Pittsylvania County, the son of the late George Shelton and the late Mary Shelton. He served in the United States Navy. He is survived by his four daughters, Debbie (Thad) Barker, Donna Brown, Angela (Roger Lee) Burdette, and Belinda (Thomas) Emerson; three sons, Alan Shelton, John Shelton Jr., and Rickie (Mary) Shelton; two sisters, Dorothy Hedrick and Madeline Hubbard; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Rueben Lathern Shelton, Orelle Foster Shelton, and Walter Eugene Shelton; and sisters, Helen Hedrick and Marion Hutson. The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Museville Christian Church or the charity of your choice. Scott Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Chatham is serving the Shelton family. scottfuneralhomechatham.com.

