Edna Lewis Shelton, of Chatham, Virginia, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020, at the age of 84 at FirstHealth Hospice in West End, North Carolina. She was born on September 6, 1935, to the late Havana Shelton Lewis and the late Dollie C. Lewis, in Pittsylvania County, Virginia. She was predeceased by her husband Calvin B. Shelton. Edna was a member of Timberlake Baptist Church. She worked at Dan River for 27 years before retiring and worked at Disston for 13 years before retiring. She is survived by her sons Dennis Shelton (Elizabeth) of Chesapeake, Virginia, and Calvin Lynn Shelton (Wanda) of Evington, Virginia; her sister, Viedell L. Crane of Dry Fork, Virginia; her brother, Jerry Lewis of Danville, Virginia; her grandchildren, Amber Vreeland (Matthew) of West End, North Carolina, Carrie Tapalova (Zhan), and Gary Scearce (Tracie); and her great-grandchildren, Avery Garrett, Sarah Scearce, Stephen Scearce, and Amina Tapalova. In addition to her parents and husband, she is predeceased by her sisters Ruby Cundiff and Mildred Oakes. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 22, 2020, at Hillcrest Burial Park with the Reverend Walter Yancey and the Reverend Daniel Custer officiating. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the Shelton family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com. Due to recent events, and in compliance with the government mandate concerning Covid-19, there will be no formal visitation at the home or funeral home. If you would like to stop by the funeral home and pay your respects, you are still welcome to do so.
Service information
May 22
Graveside
Friday, May 22, 2020
2:00PM
Hillcrest Memorial Park
Hill Crest Lane
Chatham, VA 24531
