Jeanette Brown Sellers, 89, of 126 Sellers Road, departed this life on Monday, April 6, 2020, at her residence. Jeanette was born in Caswell County, N.C. on April 11, 1930, a daughter of the late Herman and Pearl Hamlett Knick. She was married to the late Randall W. Sellers. Jeanette was a graduate of DTI now DCC. She was a member of American Legion Dan River Post # 1097 Auxiliary and past Chaplin. She was a former member of Lakewood Church. She retired from Pimms Merchandise and Management Co. as a sales and service representative for the Mid-Atlantic States. Jeanette worked tireless for her family and was the glue that held them together. A music lover she could often be seen wherever her favorite local band was playing. Survivors include five sons, Tyler Vann Brown (Brenda), Randall Dale Sellers (Anne), Thomas W, Sellers Sr., Lloyd Tim Sellers (Wanda), Nathan A. Sellers; three daughters, Wilda S. Clear, Jane S. Roberson, Dorothy "Poogie" Scearce (Donnie); eight grandchildren, Kristie S. Morris (Keith), Rhyan Nicole Scearce, Randall Brad Turner, Thomas Sellers Jr., Jared Sellers, Jacob "Jake" Thompson, Kevin Sellers, Airman Matthew Clear; six great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Besides her husband she was predeceased by her beloved grandsons, Tyler "Tab" Brown and Jason "Bam" Moore; and her sister, Marie Hundley. The family is aware that there are many people who would like to attend Mrs. Sellers funeral, however, due to the constraints of public gatherings during the COVID-19 outbreak, there will be a private graveside service in Floral Hills Memory Gardens. For the time being, the family encourages you to leave your memories and condolences online at www.wrenn-yeatts.com. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest that memorial donations be made to a charity of your choice. The family would like to express a sincere thank you to Commonwealth Hospice for the love and care given to Mrs. Sellers during this time. Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com Wrenn-Yeatts North Main Chapel is serving the Sellers family.
+1
+1
MOST POPULAR
-
3 new COVID-19 cases emerge in Danville-Pittsylvania district; officials say they are prepared, have necessary supplies for now
-
Danville woman who tested positive for coronavirus waited nearly two weeks for results
-
Health official: 'There is community transmission in Danville'
-
Goodyear extends shutdown 'until further notice'
-
Owner planned to close Danville's Main Street Coffee Emporium in June, but coronavirus sped up the process
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.