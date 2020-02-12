Dianne Kelsey Patnode Scott, 75, of Danville, Va., passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020. She was born on December 13, 1944, to the late LeRoy and Shirley Patnode. Mrs. Scott was a member of Piney Forest Seventh Day Adventist Church. She also was a member of the Danville Doll Club and Quilt Club. She is survived by her husband, Lawrence Eugene Scott; her son, Frederick McAninch; brother, Jim Patnode and his wife, Cindy; sisters, Joanne Phelps and her husband, James, and Rosanne Patnode; and one grandson, Jeffery McAninch. A memorial service will be held Sunday, February 16, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, 1543 Piney Forest Rd, Danville, VA 24540, with Pastor Luis Beltre officiating. A visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Promise Foundation, 12213 W Bell Road, Ste 115, Surprise, AZ 85378, info@hospicepromise.com Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, West End Chapel, 511 Church Ave. Danville is serving the Scott family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
