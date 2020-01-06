Robert Wesley Scearce Jr., 87, of 4393 Ringgold Church Road, Ringgold, Virginia, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, January 4, 2020, after a brief illness. He was born on June 17, 1932, in Pittsylvania County, the son of Robert W. Scearce Sr. and Arneta Jackson Hudgins Scearce and lived his entire life in Pittsylvania County. Bobby graduated from Dan River High School and was retired from the Virginia National Guard with 41 years of service. He served his country in the U.S. Army and was very civic and community minded, serving on the Pittsylvania County School Board, as a charter member and former Board Chairman of Ringgold Volunteer Fire Department, a Life member of the Piedmont Sertoma Club, he served on the advisory board for the Faith Home, was a former member of the Social Services Board, the Piedmont Planning Commission and the DPC Community Foundation and served as a member of the Board of Supervisors for Pittsylvania County. He was a member of Ringgold Baptist Church where he had served on the Board of Deacons, Treasurer, Clerk and Sunday school teacher. Survivors include his wife, Ruth Ferguson Scearce, of the home; children, Jackie Scearce Hardison of Raleigh, N.C., and Harry Wesley Scearce of Ringgold; stepchildren, Kathy Frankos Adkins of Ringgold and George Nick Frankos Jr. of Margate, Fla.; a brother, Freddie R. Scearce; two grandchildren, Jonathan Hardison and Joshua Hardison; four stepgrandchildren, Justin Barker, Ryan Barker, Tasha Frankos and Ashley Musculus. He was preceded in death by his parents and four brothers, Harold B. Scearce, Donald L. Scearce, Alfred J. Scearce and Wayne M. Scearce. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Ringgold Baptist Church by the Reverend Duane Caldwell. Interment will follow at Highland Burial Park with military honors by the Army National Guard. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. at the church and other times at the residence. In keeping with Bobby's spirit of community service the family suggest memorial contributions to the charity of your choice. Wrenn-Yeatts North Main Chapel is respectfully serving the Scearce family.
Scearce, Bobby
To plant a tree in memory of Bobby Scearce as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.