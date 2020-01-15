William Dan Saunders, age 76, passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020, at SOVAH Health-Danville, after a long courageous battle with cancer. He was born on June 29, 1943, in Person County, North Carolina, to the late Ivor Lee Saunders and Doris Wrenn Saunders. He worked all of his life as a master carpenter and draftsman. He worked 25 years for Southside Manufacturing, Inc. After that, he worked for North End Cabinet Shop for 12 years and before he retired, he worked at Danville Lumber. He was married to Lois Wilson Saunders, who survives, for 58 years. They had three children, Danny Lee Saunders (Monica) of Danville, Virginia, Denise Saunders Cox (Brian) of Ringgold, Virginia, and Sandra Saunders Jennings (Robert) of Chatham Virginia. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Thomas David Newcomb (Jennifer), William "Billy" Newcomb (Katherine), Kameron Lynn Reagan (Amber), Katelyn Smith Waltz (Tyler), Kristopher Lee Saunders (Danielle), and John Tyler Jennings; eight great-grandchildren, Aaron Cole Newcomb, Chloe Arnold, Mason Newcomb, Elijah Newcomb, Brantley White, Braylyn Reagan, Brennan Reagan and Waylon Lee Saunders; expecting two additional great-grandchildren; brothers, Ivor Saunders of Fitzgerald, Ga., and Ernest Saunders of Danville, Va. In addition to his parents, Mr. Saunders was predeceased by a daughter, Eunice Marie Saunders; a brother, Roger Lee Saunders; and a nephew, William Charles Saunders. His family and friends meant the world to him and he enjoyed each and every moment with them to the fullest. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020, from 6:30 until 8:30 p.m. at the Swansonville Pentecostal Holiness Church. Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the church and interment will be at Floral Hills Memory Gardens. Officiating the service will be the Rev. Marcus Heffinger, the Rev. Fredrick Vicks, and the Rev. Mike Hearp. At other times, the family will be at the residence, 3296 Orphanage Rd., Danville, Va. Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Saunders family. Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com, www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, and www.godanriver.com.
