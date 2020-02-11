Peggy Davis Saunders, of Danville, Va., passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at the age of 68, after a brief illness. She was born on December 5, 1951, to the late Jean Wallace Alderson and the late Harry Clay Alderson. She was married to J. Wesley Saunders Jr., who survives, of the residence. Mrs. Saunders was a graduate of Danville Memorial Hospital School of Nursing, receiving her RN degree. She worked for over 18 years as the Nurse Coordinator for Pittsylvania County Schools. She was a faithful member of Shermont Baptist Church. In addition to her loving husband, she is survived by her daughter, Amy Warren Edwards (Damon); sons, Michael Edward Warren, John Wesley Saunders III (Debbie), and Christopher Franklin Saunders; a brother, Joe Carroll Davis (Betty); and sister, Kelly Ann Ostrowski (Charlie). In addition, she is survived by nine grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Peggy was predeceased by a brother, Tommy Lee Davis. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Norris Funeral Services, Mt. Hermon Chapel, with the Rev. Ryan Riley officiating. Interment will follow at Highland Burial Park, Danville, Va. The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening, February 12, 2020, from 7:30 until 9 p.m., also at the Mt. Hermon Chapel of Norris Funeral Services. The family respectfully requests, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Shermont Baptist Church Building Fund, 781 Mount Cross Rd, Danville, VA 24540, or God's Pit Crew, 2499 N Main St, Danville, VA 24540. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the Saunders family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
Saunders, Peggy Davis
Service information
Feb 12
Visitation
Wednesday, February 12, 2020
Norris Funeral Services & Crematory - Mount Hermon Chapel
Feb 13
Funeral
Thursday, February 13, 2020
Norris Funeral Services & Crematory - Mount Hermon Chapel
